Mid-Michigan hospital hosting drive-thru flu vaccine clinic Saturday

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - (10/17/20) - A drive-thru flu vaccine clinic was scheduled for Saturday in Shiawassee County.

Memorial Healthcare said the event would be held on October 17 from noon to 4 p.m. at the hospital at 1637 W. Main Street in Owosso.

Organizers said anyone five years of age and up were eligible to get the flu vaccine, and no registration or appointment was needed.

The hospital said there was no cost for the flu vaccine on most insurance plans. It said there would also be a self-pay option of $35 for those who had little or no coverage. Organizers said anyone who was not able to pay the fee would have it covered by the Memorial Healthcare Foundation.

People were asked to wear a mask and enter through Young Street.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.