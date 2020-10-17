Staying cool with some rain chances this weekend

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Today marks the first day that our average high in Mid-Michigan is in the upper 50s and over the next several days, it looks like it will be tough to get there with an active weather pattern setting up across the Great Lakes.

A few spotty showers developed early Saturday morning and those should wrap up by sunrise, as we go throughout the day today we’ll see mostly cloudy skies and highs in the middle 50s. Winds will be picking up throughout the day as well coming in from the south at 10-20 mph but we may have gusts slightly higher than that. A stray shower is also possible once again late in the day and overnight. Into Sunday, a cold front is forecast to slide through Mid-Michigan and that will bring us a good chance at seeing widespread showers during the afternoon. Highs will be in the middle 50s but will cool quickly after that front slides through so we may see highs during the first half of the afternoon.

The active weather continues into the work week as on Monday we could see a few showers during the afternoon but most of the rain will hold off until overnight. It will be a cooler day though with highs only in the upper 40s. Showers are likely Monday night as another cold front passes through. We will need to watch this closely as if the cooler air gets here sooner, we may see a little bit of snow mixing in with rain Monday night. This is something we will be keeping a close eye on. It looks like we’ll see a break from the rain with mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 50s. A brief warm up into the 60s is expected Thursday but with a good chance at seeing some rain.

