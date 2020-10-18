Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Our highs of the day were set shortly after midnight, as a gusty southerly breeze brought up some warmer air. With the passage of a cold front, temperatures dropped during the afternoon, as our wind shifted to a more westerly direction. Some showers also moved into mid-Michigan.

The week starts off with extra chilly conditions.

Any morning sunshine will give way to more clouds and a few sprinkles or isolated showers in the afternoon. Our high is now 59 this time of year, but we’ll be about ten degrees colder.

However, warmer weather returns starting mid-week. Several unsettled weather patterns are expected to bring additional rain chances from Wednesday into the start of next weekend.

Any rain doesn’t look to be an all-day event.

Temperatures will get back to above normal readings with highs Wednesday in the low 60s.

Even warmer weather in the upper 60s to low 70s could move in for both Thursday & Friday. Late Friday into early Saturday, a strong cold front will bring in, not just rain, but the chance for thunderstorms.

