Advertisement

President Donald Trump hosts campaign rally in Muskegon

President Donald Trump holds rally in Michigan
President Donald Trump holds rally in Michigan(CNN)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WJRT) - President Donald Trump hosted a campaign rally Saturday in Muskegon.

There were concerns over the size of the crowd with Michigan’s growing number of new coronavirus cases. They had reached record highs in the last three days. The concerns were over the rally’s potential to be a super spreader event.

During the rally, President Trump tried to appeal to suburban women.

He also reinforced his “liberate Michigan” message, which some said inspired the alleged kidnapping plot involving Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

In response, Whitmer tweeted, “This is exactly the rhetoric that has put me, my family, and other government officials' lives in danger while we try to save the lives of our fellow Americans. It needs to stop.”

President Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, was scheduled to be in Kent County Monday. Then on Tuesday, her brother, Eric Trump, was scheduled to hold two MAGA rallies in Lansing and Willis.

On the Democratic ticket, Pete Buttigieg planned to support the Biden-Harris campaign with visits to Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo on Monday. And Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s wife Jill was scheduled to travel to Michigan Tuesday, but the exact location had not been revealed.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Get out the vote

Updated: 3 hours ago

State

Wipes flushed in toilets cause big waste spill in small town

Updated: 4 hours ago
Baby wipes clogged the wastewater system in Beulah in northern Michigan, causing a backup of 10,000 gallons of human waste from a manhole.

News

“Enough is Enough”: Flint crime proposal targets certain liquor, convenience stores

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Charlie Tinker
Flint City Councilman Maurice Davis says gas stations, liquor stores, and convenience stores that allow loitering, drug use, and other bad behavior are a drain on resources Flint simply doesn’t have. He wants them to clean it up or close earlier.

News

‘Get out the Vote’ campaign in Flint with Congressman Dan Kildee

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Regan Blissett
Today in Flint, Congressman Dan Kildee welcomed voters at the UAW Local 651 for a “Get out the Vote” campaign, a canvass launch and drive-thru yard sign giveaway.

Latest News

News

Family escapes early morning house fire in Saginaw Township

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 11:53 AM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
A Saginaw Township family escaped an early morning house fire.

Local

Mid-Michigan hospital hosting drive-thru flu vaccine clinic Saturday

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 11:20 AM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
A drive-thru flu vaccine clinic was scheduled for Saturday in Shiawassee County.

News

Bay City restaurants aim to keep outdoor dining options open through winter

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 12:22 AM EDT

News

Bay City restaurants set to keep outdoor dining options in place through winter

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 9:06 PM EDT
|
By Charlie Tinker
Outdoor dining has improved the odds for the state’s struggling restaurants, but with the first snowfall already in the books for parts of Michigan, what comes next?

Coronavirus

What working from home could mean for your wallet

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 7:52 PM EDT
|
By Christine Winter
Researchers with Global Workforce Analytics say more than half of all full or part-time U.S. jobs could be done from home.

News

All stores that sell returnable bottles and cans must now accept them

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 7:38 PM EDT
|
By Kevin Goff
All stores that sell returnable bottles and can must now accept them