President Donald Trump hosts campaign rally in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WJRT) - President Donald Trump hosted a campaign rally Saturday in Muskegon.

There were concerns over the size of the crowd with Michigan’s growing number of new coronavirus cases. They had reached record highs in the last three days. The concerns were over the rally’s potential to be a super spreader event.

During the rally, President Trump tried to appeal to suburban women.

He also reinforced his “liberate Michigan” message, which some said inspired the alleged kidnapping plot involving Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

In response, Whitmer tweeted, “This is exactly the rhetoric that has put me, my family, and other government officials' lives in danger while we try to save the lives of our fellow Americans. It needs to stop.”

President Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, was scheduled to be in Kent County Monday. Then on Tuesday, her brother, Eric Trump, was scheduled to hold two MAGA rallies in Lansing and Willis.

On the Democratic ticket, Pete Buttigieg planned to support the Biden-Harris campaign with visits to Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo on Monday. And Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s wife Jill was scheduled to travel to Michigan Tuesday, but the exact location had not been revealed.

