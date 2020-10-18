Rainy, cool, and windy to wrap up the weekend

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - We are entering a very active weather pattern that will bring multiple chances for rain over the next several days and a lot of temperature swings to Mid-Michigan.

Sunday is starting off with a few showers and gusty winds from the south, rain will become more widespread and steadier as the day wears on. We could see around a quarter inch of rain by the time it’s all said and done. All of this will happen as a cold front moves through Mid-Michigan. This front is expected to pass through early this afternoon so our high temperatures for the day will be a little earlier than usual as temps will fall behind this front. Highs today are likely in the middle 50s but we’ll see 40s by this evening. Winds will eventually die down after that front moves through as well. The rain should wrap up before 10 p.m.

We will see a bit of a break in the rain to begin the work week and may see a few peeks of sun early Monday as well. It’ll be a very chilly day though as we are tracking another storm system that could bring a few showers late in the day. The best chance for that will be along the I-69 corridor. Highs on Monday will only be in the upper 40s. Tuesday appears to be a mostly dry day as Mid-Michigan will find itself in-between two storm systems but that’ll give us plenty of cloud cover. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s. Rain is then likely Tuesday night into Wednesday morning but it should move out early in the day and will leave the rest of the day dry.

Computer models continue to hint at a possible significant warm up for the end of the week as a stronger area of low pressure goes to the north. This will put Mid-Michigan on the warm side of things and we may see highs in the 60s/70s Thursday and Friday. It will come with rain chances on Thursday and thunderstorm chances on Friday. Given the variability of forecast models right now, it’s possible we see this part of the forecast change so make sure you stay with the ABC12 First Alert Weather Team for updates.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.