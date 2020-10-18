Wipes flushed in toilets cause big waste spill in small town

BEULAH, Mich. (AP) - (10/18/20) - A small town had a big mess. Baby wipes clogged the wastewater system in Beulah in northern Michigan, causing a backup of 10,000 gallons of human waste from a manhole.

The spill was on the grounds of the village’s wastewater treatment plant. Superintendent Brady Streeter says it was cleaned up within a few hours.

The state environment department says wipes are a “recurring problem” for sewers and septic systems. Indeed, in May, Macomb County in suburban Detroit said it had been removing 4,000 pounds of wipes a week at one pump station.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)