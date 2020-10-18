Advertisement

Wipes flushed in toilets cause big waste spill in small town

(KBTX)
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEULAH, Mich. (AP) - (10/18/20) - A small town had a big mess. Baby wipes clogged the wastewater system in Beulah in northern Michigan, causing a backup of 10,000 gallons of human waste from a manhole.

The spill was on the grounds of the village’s wastewater treatment plant. Superintendent Brady Streeter says it was cleaned up within a few hours.

The state environment department says wipes are a “recurring problem” for sewers and septic systems. Indeed, in May, Macomb County in suburban Detroit said it had been removing 4,000 pounds of wipes a week at one pump station.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

Get out the vote

Updated: 10 minutes ago

News

“Enough is Enough”: Flint crime proposal targets certain liquor, convenience stores

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Charlie Tinker
Flint City Councilman Maurice Davis says gas stations, liquor stores, and convenience stores that allow loitering, drug use, and other bad behavior are a drain on resources Flint simply doesn’t have. He wants them to clean it up or close earlier.

News

‘Get out the Vote’ campaign in Flint with Congressman Dan Kildee

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Regan Blissett
Today in Flint, Congressman Dan Kildee welcomed voters at the UAW Local 651 for a “Get out the Vote” campaign, a canvass launch and drive-thru yard sign giveaway.

News

Family escapes early morning house fire in Saginaw Township

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
A Saginaw Township family escaped an early morning house fire.

Latest News

Local

Mid-Michigan hospital hosting drive-thru flu vaccine clinic Saturday

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
A drive-thru flu vaccine clinic was scheduled for Saturday in Shiawassee County.

News

Bay City restaurants aim to keep outdoor dining options open through winter

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 12:22 AM EDT

News

Bay City restaurants set to keep outdoor dining options in place through winter

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 9:06 PM EDT
|
By Charlie Tinker
Outdoor dining has improved the odds for the state’s struggling restaurants, but with the first snowfall already in the books for parts of Michigan, what comes next?

Coronavirus

What working from home could mean for your wallet

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 7:52 PM EDT
|
By Christine Winter
Researchers with Global Workforce Analytics say more than half of all full or part-time U.S. jobs could be done from home.

News

All stores that sell returnable bottles and cans must now accept them

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 7:38 PM EDT
|
By Kevin Goff
All stores that sell returnable bottles and can must now accept them

News

All stores open now to return bottles and cans

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 7:27 PM EDT
All stores that sell returnable beverages must accept those returns