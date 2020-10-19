1 million transactions completed on Michigan Secretary of State kiosks

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan residents have completed more than 1 million transactions on Secretary of State’s Office kiosks as of this weekend.

The kiosks located in stores around the state allow residents to renew license registrations and purchase tabs without going inside a branch office. There are 127 kiosks around the state with plans to add 23 more outside Secretary of State branches and at Kroger and Meijer stores.

“More and more customers are using our convenient, reliable self-service stations,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “Customers appreciate that they can quickly renew their vehicle registration and get their tabs at numerous locations across the state, often while doing their grocery shopping.”

To use a kiosk, bring the renewal notice with a barcode or the license number and last four digits of the Vehicle Identification Number. Payment can be made on American Express, Discover, Visa or Mastercard and a limited number of kiosks accept cash.

The kiosks are available whenever the store or branch in which they are housed is open.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.