27-year-old critically injured in crash on Dort Highway

(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 27-year-old received critical head injuries in a crash on Dort Highway.

The man was driving a Ford Fusion north on Dort Highway when he attempted to make a left turn onto Carpenter Road around 6:35 p.m. His car was hit by a Chrysler PT Cruiser in the intersection, according to the Flint Police Department.

The 27-year-old was rushed to Hurley Medical Center with critical head injuries. Police did not say how badly the other driver was injured.

Flint police were still investigating what caused the crash on Monday. Anyone with information on the crash should call the Flint Police Department at 810-237-6816.

