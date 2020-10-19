Advertisement

64-year-old dies after accident at Michigan Sugar facility in Huron County

The Huron County Sheriff's Office. (WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HURON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 64-year-old man died after an accident at a Michigan Sugar piling ground in Huron County over the weekend.

The Huron county Sheriff’s Office responded to the facility on Limerick Road in Meade Township around 9:50 p.m.

Investigators believe 64-year-old Gary E. Stockoski of Port Austin had unlatched his tailgate to dump a load into the piler when he ended up in the machine. He sustained extensive injuries and was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office was still investigating how Stockoski got in the machine on Monday. An autopsy is being scheduled.

