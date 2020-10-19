Advertisement

77 more free coronavirus testing sites open across Michigan

These are in addition to 20 sites open in Flint, Saginaw and nine other cities
Free COVID-19 testing.
Free COVID-19 testing.(WTAP)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan has 77 more locations offering free coronavirus tests thanks to a new partnership between the state, Walgreens and the Michigan Primary Care Association.

The new free test sites bring the statewide total to nearly 100. Click here for a searchable database of coronavirus testing locations around Michigan.

“Cost should never be a barrier to Michiganders who need health care, including COVID-19 testing,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “Containing the pandemic requires robust, easily accessible, free testing – and this is a big step in the right direction.”

Walgreens is offering free coronavirus tests at 36 locations in Michigan. Tests are available by appointment only and will be conducted in the pharmacy drive-through lanes. Click here to make an appointment.

“The opening of these sites is part of Walgreens' ongoing commitment to the health and wellbeing of the communities we serve, and to provide greater access to testing across the state of Michigan,” said Kevin Schmidt, Walgreens regional vice president. 

Another 47 free coronavirus test sites are opening in federally qualified health centers around the state, which are represented by the Michigan Primary Care Association. The clinics typically serve low-income or socially vulnerable patients.

“Reducing barriers for Michiganders to receive critical health care like COVID-19 testing is at the heart of health centers' mission," said Dennis Litos, interim chief executive officer of the Michigan Primary Care Association.

The 20 free neighborhood test sites in Flint, Saginaw and nine other cities continue operating.

All coronavirus testing is free for Medicare and Medicaid recipients. Test sites may collect health insurance information to try billing insurers, but any costs not covered by them will be forwarded to the state so patients don’t have to pay anything.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Criminal charges dropped over Owosso barber’s coronavirus order violations

Updated: moments ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Manke said Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner has dropped all criminal charges.

Coronavirus

CVS Health to hire 15,000 workers ahead of flu season

Updated: 1 hour ago
The company needs help administering COVID-19 tests and flu shots.

Coronavirus

Confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide passes 40 million; new strategies target hot spots

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities are trying to avoid a dreaded resurgence of illness and deaths, this time with economies weakened from earlier lockdowns and populations chafing at the idea of renewed restrictions.

Coronavirus

COVID delay: New coronavirus relief may slip past election

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
Republicans are reconvening the Senate this week to vote on a virus proposal, but it’s a bill that failed once before, and that Trump himself now derides as too puny.

Latest News

Health

Letters against depression

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Christina Burkhart
The uncertainty of the pandemic, job loss, isolation, being overworked … all of these are contributing to the increase of people feeling depressed, lonely, and mentally unstable. But for thousands of people around the world, a simple act of kindness is helping them pull through.

Coronavirus

China’s economy accelerates as virus recovery gains strength

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
China’s shaky economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic is gaining strength as consumers return to shopping malls and auto dealerships while the United States and Europe endure painful contractions.

National

COVID: Only 2 states showing at least 10% drop in new cases

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
The United States is averaging at least 55,000 new, known coronavirus cases per day. That's more than a 60% hike since mid-September.

News

Mid-Michigan healthcare expert addresses climbing coronavirus numbers, misinformation

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Charlie Tinker
What, if anything can be gleaned from Michigan’s recent increases and should locals be concerned? There is no hard-and-fast answer, according to an expert in the field, who says the state's strategy appears to be working, but cautions it's too soon for the public to let its guard down.

Coronavirus

Millions more virus rapid tests, but are results reported?

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
After struggling to ramp up coronavirus testing, the U.S. can now screen several million people daily, thanks to a growing supply of rapid tests. But the boom comes with a new challenge: keeping track of the results.

National

Critical week ahead for stimulus bill

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
Two votes scheduled this week on the stimulus bill, but Democrats and Republicans are still far from a deal