77 more free coronavirus testing sites open across Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan has 77 more locations offering free coronavirus tests thanks to a new partnership between the state, Walgreens and the Michigan Primary Care Association.

The new free test sites bring the statewide total to nearly 100. Click here for a searchable database of coronavirus testing locations around Michigan.

“Cost should never be a barrier to Michiganders who need health care, including COVID-19 testing,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “Containing the pandemic requires robust, easily accessible, free testing – and this is a big step in the right direction.”

Walgreens is offering free coronavirus tests at 36 locations in Michigan. Tests are available by appointment only and will be conducted in the pharmacy drive-through lanes. Click here to make an appointment.

“The opening of these sites is part of Walgreens' ongoing commitment to the health and wellbeing of the communities we serve, and to provide greater access to testing across the state of Michigan,” said Kevin Schmidt, Walgreens regional vice president.

Another 47 free coronavirus test sites are opening in federally qualified health centers around the state, which are represented by the Michigan Primary Care Association. The clinics typically serve low-income or socially vulnerable patients.

“Reducing barriers for Michiganders to receive critical health care like COVID-19 testing is at the heart of health centers' mission," said Dennis Litos, interim chief executive officer of the Michigan Primary Care Association.

The 20 free neighborhood test sites in Flint, Saginaw and nine other cities continue operating.

All coronavirus testing is free for Medicare and Medicaid recipients. Test sites may collect health insurance information to try billing insurers, but any costs not covered by them will be forwarded to the state so patients don’t have to pay anything.

