77-year-old woman apparently hit by car in Sanilac County, dies at hospital

SANILAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are investigating the death of a woman who apparently was hit by a car in Sanilac County.

Around 3:15 p.m. Sunday, someone reported finding an elderly woman in the road on Elk Street in the village of Peck. Michigan State Police troopers found 77-year-old May Ann Longuski suffering from critical injuries.

An ambulance rushed her to an area hospital, where she died.

Police believe Longuski was struck by a vehicle, but the investigation continued Monday. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Michigan State Police Caro Post at 989-673-2156.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.