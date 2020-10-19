Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for Michigan toddler

(WBAY)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday Lansing Township Police issued an Amber Alert for Phoenix Washington, Jr.

Two-year-old Phoenix is described 2-foot-3 and 30 pounds. He went missing from 3209 W. Michigan Avenue in Lansing.

The suspect is Phoenix Washington, a 26-year-old Black man, 5-feet-5, 160 pounds. The suspected vehicle is a 4-door 2011 Mazda 3 with license plate EFM6569.

Any sightings should be reported to Sgt. Brad Braeutigam at (517) 730-5855.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Coronavirus by the numbers

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Mid-Michigan healthcare expert addresses climbing coronavirus numbers, misinformation

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Charlie Tinker
What, if anything can be gleaned from Michigan’s recent increases and should locals be concerned? There is no hard-and-fast answer, according to an expert in the field, who says the state's strategy appears to be working, but cautions it's too soon for the public to let its guard down.

News

Junior League of Flint swapping purses for grocery bags to help children in foster care

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Regan Blissett
Junior League of Flint raises awareness on children in foster care with a special emphasis on those that have aged out of foster care.Now, they are presenting a new challenge for people to try that’s as easy as using your old grocery store bag.

News

Kevin's Weather Forecast

Updated: 14 hours ago

Latest News

Space

President Donald Trump hosts campaign rally in Muskegon

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
President Donald Trump hosted a campaign rally Saturday in Muskegon.

News

Get out the vote

Updated: 23 hours ago

State

Wipes flushed in toilets cause big waste spill in small town

Updated: 23 hours ago
Baby wipes clogged the wastewater system in Beulah in northern Michigan, causing a backup of 10,000 gallons of human waste from a manhole.

News

“Enough is Enough”: Flint crime proposal targets certain liquor, convenience stores

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 10:45 PM EDT
|
By Charlie Tinker
Flint City Councilman Maurice Davis says gas stations, liquor stores, and convenience stores that allow loitering, drug use, and other bad behavior are a drain on resources Flint simply doesn’t have. He wants them to clean it up or close earlier.

News

‘Get out the Vote’ campaign in Flint with Congressman Dan Kildee

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
|
By Regan Blissett
Today in Flint, Congressman Dan Kildee welcomed voters at the UAW Local 651 for a “Get out the Vote” campaign, a canvass launch and drive-thru yard sign giveaway.

News

Family escapes early morning house fire in Saginaw Township

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 11:53 AM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
A Saginaw Township family escaped an early morning house fire.