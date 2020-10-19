Biden’s wife, Jill Biden, stopping in Saginaw on Tuesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The wife of Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden is planning a series of campaign stops in Michigan on Tuesday, including an event in Saginaw.

Jill Biden will take part in three events in Detroit, Madison Heights and Dearborn before traveling to Saginaw for a Vote Now car rally. She plans to give remarks at the rally around 6:15 p.m. encouraging Saginaw County voters to turn in their ballots on time.

The Detroit event at 2:30 p.m. includes an urban farm tour to show off efforts combatting food insecurity during the coronavirus pandemic. The Madison Heights event at 3:35 p.m. is a women’s volunteer canvass, where she will encourage Michigan voters to cast their ballots early.

The Dearborn event at 4:30 p.m. is a voter mobilization aimed at the city’s Arab American population.

All four events are closed to the public and the Biden-Harris campaign did not release locations for any of them.

