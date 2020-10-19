Advertisement

Century-old coal mine under Flint street causes delay with road project

By Mark Bullion
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Residents along Court Street in Flint’s College Cultural District have been waiting months for completion of a project to fix the street.

But a century-old coal mine underneath is causing lengthy delays.

Digging began on the What Cheer No. 2 mine in 1912. It was one of several coal mine scattered around Genesee and Shiawassee counties at the time to feed a power plant in the Flint area.

Pictures from the Sloan Museum Archives show two men in the abandoned mine and the power plant in operation.

The coal mine was only in operation for a short time before Flint’s high water table made digging impossible.

But 108 years later, what’s left of the hollow mine shaft and issues with the soil above are causing problems for the Court Street project.

