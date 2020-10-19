Advertisement

Chilly with a few showers today

By Christina Burkhart
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

With a high pressure system to the west and a stationary front to the south, we’ll see some sun peek through the clouds from time to time, but also keep around the chance for spotty showers. It’ll be chilly today with highs in the mid to upper 40s! Winds will be light and northerly and remain that way overnight.

Tonight’s temps drop into the lower and middle 30s! You might see some wintry mix and flurries in the northern lower as temps fall and we continue to see scattered showers. Precipitation will end late tonight with clouds breaking up a bit into tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow brings highs near 50 with winds at 5-10mph shifting from the N to the E. Clouds return for Tuesday afternoon with more widespread rain overnight into Wednesday morning.

We’re warmer to end the week!

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

WJRT October 19th, 2020 Morning Weather

Updated: 31 minutes ago
WJRT October 19th, 2020 Morning Weather

Forecast

Kevin’s Weather Forecast

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Kevin Goff
The week starts off with extra chilly conditions. However, warmer weather returns starting mid-week.

News

Kevin's Weather Forecast

Updated: 14 hours ago

Kevin's Weather Forecast

Updated: 14 hours ago

Latest News

Forecast

Rainy, cool, and windy to wrap up the weekend

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 8:33 AM EDT
|
By Colton Cichoracki
We are entering a very active weather pattern that will bring multiple chances for rain over the next several days and a lot of temperature swings to Mid-Michigan.

Forecast

Rainy, windy, and cool to wrap up the weekend

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 8:31 AM EDT
Rainy, windy, and cool to wrap up the weekend

Forecast

Kevin’s Weather Forecast

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 7:25 PM EDT
|
By Kevin Goff
Sunday will be a damp and chilly day

Forecast

Kevin's Weather Forecast

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 7:23 PM EDT

Forecast

Staying cool with some rain chances this weekend

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 8:27 AM EDT
|
By Colton Cichoracki
Today marks the first day that our average high in Mid-Michigan is in the upper 50s and over the next several days, it looks like it will be tough to get there with an active weather pattern setting up across the Great Lakes.

Forecast

Rain chances return this weekend in Mid-Michigan

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 8:25 AM EDT
Rain chances return this weekend in Mid-Michigan