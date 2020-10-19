Advertisement

Coronavirus outbreaks reported at 4 Mid-Michigan schools

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Health officials reported coronavirus outbreaks at four more Mid-Michigan schools on Monday, including two in Genesee County.

Dieck Elementary School in Swartz Creek has three confirmed cases of COVID-19 involving only staff members while Davison Middle School has three COVID-19 cases involving only students.

In addition, Jefferson Middle School in Midland has four confirmed coronavirus cases involving students and staff while Heritage High School in Saginaw has two confirmed cases of the illness involving only students.

Michigan health officials are continuing to monitor several other coronavirus outbreaks at Mid-Michigan schools.

  • Atherton Elementary School in Burton -- three confirmed cases involving only staff members, which hasn’t changed since last week.
  • Luce Road Elementary School in Alma -- 31 confirmed cases involving staff and students, which hasn’t changed since last week.
  • List Elementary School in Frankenmuth -- eight confirmed cases involving staff and students, which is an increase of two over the past week.
  • Saginaw Preparatory Academy in Saginaw -- two cases involving only staff members, which hasn’t changed over the past week.
  • Saginaw Valley State University -- separate outbreaks of 20, seven and six students, which are no change from last week.
  • Grand Blanc Community Schools Buildings and Grounds Department -- four cases involving only staff members, which is no change over the past week.
  • Grand Blanc High School West Campus -- three cases involving students and staff, which is no change over the past week.
  • Swartz Creek High School -- seven confirmed cases involving staff and students, which is an increase of four over the past week.
  • Mott Community College in Flint -- three cases involving only students, which is no change over the past week.
  • Alma College -- 29 confirmed cases involving students only, which is an increase of 10 from last week.
  • Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant -- separate outbreaks of 20 students and 323 students, which are no change from last week.
  • Central Michigan University graduate school -- five confirmed cases involving only students, which is no change from last week.
  • Northwood University in Midland -- 76 confirmed cases involving students and staff, which is an increase of one from last week.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases outbreak information on Mondays. An outbreak is defined as two or more cases linked to a single place, so schools with only one case are not listed.

Only COVID-19 infections that occurred on school grounds are counted in the weekly totals. Students and staff who were exposed away from school and did not transmit the illness on school property are not counted as school-related outbreaks.

