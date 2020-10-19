Advertisement

Debris removal beginning at Sanford Dam; residents can pick up items soon

Crews will begin removing a large amount of property piled up in the water behind the Sanford Dam this week.
Crews will begin removing a large amount of property piled up in the water behind the Sanford Dam this week.(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Residents along the Tittabawassee Rivers and the Four Lakes area who lost property when the Edenville and Sanford dams failed in May will get a chance to retrieve it soon.

A large of amount of debris floated down the river and piled up behind the Sanford dam in May, which is still in the water. The Four Lakes Task Force, which is attempting to buy the dams, received grants to begin clearing debris from the water beginning this week.

“This is an important milestone in the clean-up process and we are grateful to NRCS for its financial support, as well as many volunteers who are helping to remove, sort and label residents' belongings and coordinate the process,” said David Kepler, president of the task force.

Workers from Fisher Contracting will take an inventory of items recovered from the water with identifying marks, such as the owners' names or registration numbers. They will make an effort to contact owners and make arrangements to return the property as much as possible.

The Four Lakes Task Force also has established a website for property owners to file a debris claim form.

Items removed from the water will be stored in a locked area at 264 W. Center St. in Sanford. Volunteers will try to contact owners when property is recovered while police will reach out to owners when items registered with the state, such as boats and motors, are recovered.

Any unclaimed items removed from the water will be taken to a landfill. The task force will not sell or give away unclaimed property.

Residents are not allowed to retrieve their own property around the dam. Only crews from Fisher Contracting will be allowed to pull debris from the water.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Criminal charges dropped over Owosso barber’s coronavirus order violations

Updated: moments ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Manke said Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner has dropped all criminal charges.

Coronavirus

77 more free coronavirus testing sites open across Michigan

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The new free test sites bring the statewide total to nearly 100.

News

77-year-old woman apparently hit by car in Sanilac County, dies at hospital

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Michigan State Police troopers found 77-year-old May Ann Longuski suffering from critical injuries.

News

27-year-old critically injured in crash on Dort Highway

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The man was driving a Ford Fusion north on Dort Highway when he attempted to make a left turn onto Carpenter Road around 6:35 p.m.

Latest News

News

Biden’s wife, Jill Biden, stopping in Saginaw on Tuesday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Jill Biden will take part in three events in Detroit, Madison Heights and Dearborn before traveling to Saginaw for a Vote Now car rally.

State

Monday is the last day to register to vote online in Michigan for November election

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Colton Cichoracki
People in Michigan have through October 19 to register to vote online or by mail for the November 3 general election.

State

Amber Alert issued for Michigan toddler

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Monday Lansing Township Police issued an Amber Alert for Phoenix Washington, Jr.

News

Coronavirus by the numbers

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

Mid-Michigan healthcare expert addresses climbing coronavirus numbers, misinformation

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Charlie Tinker
What, if anything can be gleaned from Michigan’s recent increases and should locals be concerned? There is no hard-and-fast answer, according to an expert in the field, who says the state's strategy appears to be working, but cautions it's too soon for the public to let its guard down.

News

Junior League of Flint swapping purses for grocery bags to help children in foster care

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Regan Blissett
Junior League of Flint raises awareness on children in foster care with a special emphasis on those that have aged out of foster care.Now, they are presenting a new challenge for people to try that’s as easy as using your old grocery store bag.