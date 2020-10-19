Advertisement

Flood debris cleanup underway in Sanford

By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANFORD, Mich. (WJRT) -The Four Lakes Task Force is starting to remove the debris pile at the Sanford Dam.

It’s very exciting, to make this much progress in this short of a time," said Village of Sanford President, Dolores Porte.

The road to recovery in the Village of Sanford has been slow, but steady---since the collapse of the Edenville and Sanford dams back in May.

The breaches led to historic flooding and millions of dollars in damage.

Sanford was one of the hardest hit areas.

Monday was a major milestone for the community.

“We’ve had 5 businesses reopen. We have two of the big businesses, the Sanford Hardware and the Red Oak getting ready to rebuild, this week. We have the dam cleanup this week. We believe that the roads are going to open on Friday so this is really a big week in Sanford, actually,” she said. Porte said one of the biggest hurdles the village has faced is the massive amount of debris left behind.

“It’s going to be great to have the debris cleaned off the dam for a number of reasons. it’s a sign of progress forward. It takes away debris that could have contaminants in it. We are going to return things to homeowners if they have something in that debris and it just shows that we are making progress in cleaning up the area,” Porte said.

“There’s the pigs with the gas in them, the wood. There are people’s pontoons so it’s a variety of of debris,” she said.

If you believe you have some items that may be in the debris, Porte says there is way to claim it.

“They go on to the Four lakes task force website and there is a form you can fill out that talks about what type of debris. if you have a picture of the debris and the volunteers will try and find it as they are sorting through it. So it’s going to be a big effort to get people their belongings,”

Porte estimates there are thousands of yards of debris at the base of the dam and it should take a couple of weeks to sort through and remove all of it.

“None of this would have been possible without all of the volunteers we’ve had come to Sanford. Volunteers have come from all over state, all over the county, all over the country and via money, equipment, time, so it’s been a fabulous outpouring of love toward our community and we really appreciate it,” Porte said.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

‘Buddy Boy’ providing hope for cancer patients 2 years after his death

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ann Pierret
It's been two years since Braden ‘Buddy’ Miller, a beloved New Lothrop 9-year-old, passed away after a hard-fought battle with DIPG.

Crime

Burton police angry that fellow officer’s killer may be set free

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:12 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
The Supreme Court ruled in 2012 any juvenile sentenced to life in prison without parole now has the right for their sentence to be re-looked at.

Crime

3 years after deadly I-75 rock throwing incident, 4 cases still pending

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 5:13 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
The cases against four of the five teens are still stuck in limbo. Three years later, they have yet to be sentenced.

News

Salvation Army hiring bell ringers in Genesee County for the holiday season

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 2:45 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Nearly 50 kettles in Genesee County are staffed from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. six days per week.

Latest News

Community

DTE Energy provides $1 million to prevent domestic violence in Michigan

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 1:57 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Statistics show nearly 20 people per minute are abused by an intimate partner in the United States, which equates to more than 10 million people per year.

Crime

Prosecutor requesting mental health exam for Mt. Morris Twp murder suspect

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:43 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
The Genesee County Prosecutor is asking Donqua Williams be evaluated after taking a second look at the police report from last month.

Crime

Alleged hearse thief accused of killing family friend in Mt. Morris Township

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 6:02 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
The 27-year-old is actually due back in court Tuesday for three felony charges. He's charged with stealing a hearse in September and leading police on a 30-minute chase through Flint.

Community

34th Coats for Kids drive under way through Nov. 14

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 2:14 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
ABC12 and WIOG are partnering with the Salvation Army to collect coats and cold weather gear to help keep needy children warm this winter.

Good Kids

Good Kids: Girl Scouts donate cookies to Genesee Township police

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 7:21 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The generous gift really moved Genesee Township Police Chief John Mullaly, so he decided to honor them at the police station with a tour.

Community

Salvation Army gearing up for busy holiday season and Christmas signups

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 7:28 PM EDT
|
By Mallory Pearson
The Salvation Army is putting precautions in place as it prepares to open signups for holiday assistance.