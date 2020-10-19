Genesee County sets daily record for coronavirus cases, passes milestone

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee County set a new record last week for the most newly confirmed coronavirus cases in a single day.

The new record of 105 new cases in Genesee County on Friday alone broke the previous record of 103 cases set a week earlier on Oct. 9. The county also passed a milestone over the weekend with over 5,000 confirmed coronavirus cases since March.

The Genesee County Health Department has reported 5,056 COVID-19 cases and 294 deaths as of Monday, including more than 500 cases and 12 deaths over the past seven days.

The county ranks fifth out of Michigan’s 83 counties and second highest outside Metro Detroit for the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases. The 294 deaths attributed to coronavirus in Genesee County rank fourth highest in the state and the most outside Metro Detroit.

The areas with the most coronavirus cases in Genesee County are:

Flint (1,647) and Flint Township (161), 35.8%,

Grand Blanc (628) and Grand Blanc Township (147), 15.3%

Fenton (328) and Fenton Township (53), 7.5%

Burton (354), 7.0%

Davison (265) and Davison Township (45), 6.1%

Clio (201) and Vienna Township (86), 5.7%

Flushing (211) and Flushing Township (31), 4.8%

Swartz Creek (129), Clayton Township (43) and Gaines Township (14), 4.4%

Mt. Morris Township (144), 2.9%

No other city, township or village in Genesee County has more than 75 cases.

The death rate of confirmed coronavirus patients in Genesee County was 5.9% as of Monday. The ages of Genesee County coronavirus patients range from 1 month to 102 years old and the ages of patients who died of coronavirus range from 27 to 102 years old.

The seven-day average of positive coronavirus tests in Genesee County stands at 6.5%, which is above the statewide positive rate of 4.15%.

