JR’s Monday Evening Weather Report

We did manage to squeeze in a little bit of sunshine Monday, but a light northerly breeze held temperatures back nonetheless. Our “normal” high is now 58-degrees. Most of us saw readings Monday afternoon struggling through the lower 50s. With mostly cloudy skies and a few light showers Monday night, low temperatures will settle down into the lower, to middle 30s. That is just a little bit below the average for this part of the month of October.

Tuesday will be another relatively quiet day. A Little bit of sunshine now and then will be counter-balanced by light winds in off of Lake Huron. Highs will generally be in the lower 50s. Another little batch of rain will quickly drift across Mid-Michigan Tuesday night. This will leave decreasing cloudiness as the trend for our Wednesday. High temperatures Wednesday will move back up to around the 60-degree mark in a few places as a brisk west-southwesterly wind prevails for the day.

Our warm-up will continue through the latter part of the workweek. High temperatures Thursday will make a move into the 60s for many of us, while a few of us could top the 70-degree mark on Friday. The warmer air will be accompanied by more rain. Friday’s rain will be associated with a cold front that will drop our temperatures sharply for the weekend. Even with the return of some sunshine, high temperatures for the weekend will only range from the upper 40s, to around 50. - JR