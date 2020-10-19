Advertisement

Junior League of Flint swapping purses for grocery bags to help children in foster care

Junior League of Flint raises awareness on children in foster care with a special emphasis on those that have aged out of foster care. Now, they are presenting a new challenge for people to try that’s as easy as using your old grocery store bag.
By Regan Blissett
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (10/18/2020)

Now, they are presenting a new challenge for people to try that’s as easy as using your old grocery store bag.

President of the Junior League of Flint, Shannon Polk said, “Children are pulled into foster care in very difficult situations and usually they have very little time to gather their things. They’re handed a bag of trash bag and say here, grab all your things, and you’re going to move.”

That’s why they created the trash bag hand bag challenge asking their members and others to use a grocery bag instead of a purse from Oct. 18-24, to highlight the fact that when a child enters foster care often their belongings are put in trash bags.

“Choosing to take a moment to step in someone else’s shoes. But those kids don’t have a choice. It’s not like they’re like, Oh, I’m choosing not to use my duffel bag, I’m choosing not to use a suitcase. They don’t have those options,” said Polk.

Donations from this campaign will go towards to purchasing duffel bags, suitcases, for children at the Ennis Children Center in Flint and the Foster Closet of Michigan in Clio.

“We’re going to be donating these suitcases and these duffel bags for them so that when those kids have to move on a dime, they’ll be able to do that with dignity,” said Polk.

But most of all they want people to see others wearing the bags and ask questions to bring awareness about children in foster care in Genesee County.

“Put yourself in their shoes and when you do, I think your heart will be touched and you will be changed and you would have no choice but to give,” said Polk.

Share your new tote with the #trashbaghandbag on social media.

