Michigan coronavirus deaths top 7,000; new cases stay above 1,400 per day

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan passed a milestone with more than 7,000 deaths attributed to coronavirus over the weekend.

The average number of newly confirmed cases on Sunday and Monday also remained above 1,400, which is the seventh straight day and 11th out of 13 days above 1,000.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,909 new cases of the illness combined for Sunday and Monday, which averages to 1,454 per day. That is the 11th daily increase of more than 1,000 cases in the first 19 days of October.

The Sunday and Monday increase pushes Michigan’s total to 147,806 confirmed coronavirus cases.

Michigan passed the milestone of 7,000 deaths attributed to coronavirus on Saturday and added 21 more on Sunday and Monday for a total of 7,031. The state’s 6,000th coronavirus death was reported over four months ago on July 7.

The number of confirmed coronavirus patients listed as recovered in Michigan reached nearly 110,000 on Saturday. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services considers 109,539 patients recovered because they have survived 30 days past the onset of coronavirus symptoms.

That is an increase of more than 5,000 recoveries statewide over the past week. Currently, Michigan has more than 31,200 active cases of coronavirus, which is an increase of nearly 6,000 over last week.

Genesee County reported a daily record number of new coronavirus cases on Friday at 105 amid a three-week surge. The county now has seen more than 50 new cases on eight out of the past 10 days.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing dropped off as normal over the weekend after smashing a record last week. The total number of tests completed Thursday was revised upward on Monday to more than 60,000. There were about 28,600 tests completed Saturday and about 23,800 completed Sunday.

The percentage of positive tests increase significantly beginning Friday, which was the first day with 5% of tests coming back positive since late May. The figured continued climbing over the weekend to 5.58% on Saturday and 6.18% on Sunday.

Sunday’s percentage of positive tests is the highest since May 29, when 6.4% of tests were positive.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Friday:

Genesee, 4,868 cases and 298 deaths, which is an increase of 184 cases and seven deaths.

Saginaw, 3,235 cases, 144 deaths and 1,881 patients recovered, which is an increase of 116 cases, one death and seven recoveries.

Arenac, 80 cases, three deaths and 49 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.

Bay, 1,143 cases, 55 deaths and 929 patients recovered, which is an increase of 47 cases and 30 recoveries.

Clare, 196 cases, eight deaths and 83 recoveries, which is an increase of 21 cases and two deaths.

Gladwin, 141 cases, two deaths and 73 recoveries, which is an increase of eight cases.

Gratiot, 348 cases and 16 deaths, which is an increase of 18 cases.

Huron, 215 cases, five deaths and 173 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases.

Iosco, 224 cases, 14 deaths and 156 recoveries, which is an increase of eight cases, one death and 27 recoveries.

Isabella, 824 cases, 15 deaths and 546 recoveries, which is an increase of 31 cases.

Lapeer, 675 cases, 37 deaths and 442 recoveries, which is an increase of 29 cases.

Midland, 697 cases, 13 deaths and 523 recoveries, which is an increase of 44 cases.

Ogemaw, 72 cases, five deaths and 42 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases.

Oscoda, 35 cases, one death and 22 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases and one recovery.

Roscommon, 113 cases, five deaths and 63 recoveries, which is an increase of 10 cases and one death.

Sanilac, 162 cases and six deaths, which is an increase of six cases.

Shiawassee, 598 cases, 32 deaths and 470 recoveries, which is an increase of 28 cases.

Tuscola, 514 cases, 34 deaths and 392 recoveries, which is an increase of 19 cases.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.