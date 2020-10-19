Advertisement

Michigan coronavirus deaths top 7,000; new cases stay above 1,400 per day

Michigan coronavirus
Michigan coronavirus(WLUC/MGN)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan passed a milestone with more than 7,000 deaths attributed to coronavirus over the weekend.

The average number of newly confirmed cases on Sunday and Monday also remained above 1,400, which is the seventh straight day and 11th out of 13 days above 1,000.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,909 new cases of the illness combined for Sunday and Monday, which averages to 1,454 per day. That is the 11th daily increase of more than 1,000 cases in the first 19 days of October.

The Sunday and Monday increase pushes Michigan’s total to 147,806 confirmed coronavirus cases.

Michigan passed the milestone of 7,000 deaths attributed to coronavirus on Saturday and added 21 more on Sunday and Monday for a total of 7,031. The state’s 6,000th coronavirus death was reported over four months ago on July 7.

The number of confirmed coronavirus patients listed as recovered in Michigan reached nearly 110,000 on Saturday. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services considers 109,539 patients recovered because they have survived 30 days past the onset of coronavirus symptoms.

That is an increase of more than 5,000 recoveries statewide over the past week. Currently, Michigan has more than 31,200 active cases of coronavirus, which is an increase of nearly 6,000 over last week.

Genesee County reported a daily record number of new coronavirus cases on Friday at 105 amid a three-week surge. The county now has seen more than 50 new cases on eight out of the past 10 days.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing dropped off as normal over the weekend after smashing a record last week. The total number of tests completed Thursday was revised upward on Monday to more than 60,000. There were about 28,600 tests completed Saturday and about 23,800 completed Sunday.

The percentage of positive tests increase significantly beginning Friday, which was the first day with 5% of tests coming back positive since late May. The figured continued climbing over the weekend to 5.58% on Saturday and 6.18% on Sunday.

Sunday’s percentage of positive tests is the highest since May 29, when 6.4% of tests were positive.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Friday:

  • Genesee, 4,868 cases and 298 deaths, which is an increase of 184 cases and seven deaths.
  • Saginaw, 3,235 cases, 144 deaths and 1,881 patients recovered, which is an increase of 116 cases, one death and seven recoveries.
  • Arenac, 80 cases, three deaths and 49 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.
  • Bay, 1,143 cases, 55 deaths and 929 patients recovered, which is an increase of 47 cases and 30 recoveries.
  • Clare, 196 cases, eight deaths and 83 recoveries, which is an increase of 21 cases and two deaths.
  • Gladwin, 141 cases, two deaths and 73 recoveries, which is an increase of eight cases.
  • Gratiot, 348 cases and 16 deaths, which is an increase of 18 cases.
  • Huron, 215 cases, five deaths and 173 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases.
  • Iosco, 224 cases, 14 deaths and 156 recoveries, which is an increase of eight cases, one death and 27 recoveries.
  • Isabella, 824 cases, 15 deaths and 546 recoveries, which is an increase of 31 cases.
  • Lapeer, 675 cases, 37 deaths and 442 recoveries, which is an increase of 29 cases.
  • Midland, 697 cases, 13 deaths and 523 recoveries, which is an increase of 44 cases.
  • Ogemaw, 72 cases, five deaths and 42 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases.
  • Oscoda, 35 cases, one death and 22 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases and one recovery.
  • Roscommon, 113 cases, five deaths and 63 recoveries, which is an increase of 10 cases and one death.
  • Sanilac, 162 cases and six deaths, which is an increase of six cases.
  • Shiawassee, 598 cases, 32 deaths and 470 recoveries, which is an increase of 28 cases.
  • Tuscola, 514 cases, 34 deaths and 392 recoveries, which is an increase of 19 cases.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreaks reported at 4 Mid-Michigan schools

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Health officials reported coronavirus outbreaks at four more Mid-Michigan schools on Monday, including two in Genesee County.

National

Global COVID cases top 40 million

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
Global coronavirus cases top 40 million.

Coronavirus

Genesee County sets daily record for coronavirus cases, passes milestone

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The new record of 105 new cases in Genesee County on Friday alone broke the previous record of 103 cases set a week earlier on Oct. 9.

National

What you need to know about herd immunity

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
Up to this point, more than 200,000 people have died in the United States and not even 10% of the population has been infected.

Latest News

Coronavirus

What is herd immunity?

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
A lot of talk has surrounded the concept of herd immunity when it comes to the coronavirus. Countries like Sweden have taken that approach, but many experts say the strategy is simply too dangerous.

Coronavirus

Criminal charges dropped over Owosso barber’s coronavirus order violations

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Manke said Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner has dropped all criminal charges.

Coronavirus

77 more free coronavirus testing sites open across Michigan

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The new free test sites bring the statewide total to nearly 100.

Coronavirus

CVS Health to hire 15,000 workers ahead of flu season

Updated: 4 hours ago
The company needs help administering COVID-19 tests and flu shots.

Coronavirus

Confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide passes 40 million; new strategies target hot spots

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities are trying to avoid a dreaded resurgence of illness and deaths, this time with economies weakened from earlier lockdowns and populations chafing at the idea of renewed restrictions.

Coronavirus

COVID delay: New coronavirus relief may slip past election

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
Republicans are reconvening the Senate this week to vote on a virus proposal, but it’s a bill that failed once before, and that Trump himself now derides as too puny.