Monday is the last day to register to vote online in Michigan for November election

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - People in Michigan have through October 19 to register to vote online or by mail for the November 3 general election.

People who are eligible, can register to vote at Michigan.gov/vote or by mail but the application must be postmarked by October 19.

From October 20 through 8 p.m. on Election Day, residents can still register to vote at their local city or township clerk’s offices.

The state is also recommending that people who are voting my bail should get their ballots in the mail as soon as possible or drop them off at their clerk’s drop box or office.

For more information about registering to vote or voting in the election, visit the state’s website.

