Advertisement

More students return to school for in-person learning at Bay City Public Schools

(WJRT)
By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) (10/19/2020)-For the first time since March, the halls at Bay City Central High School are once again occupied by students hurrying off to make it to class-- but it’s a much difference experience than the last time students were in the building due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A thousand 9th thru 12th grade students at Bay City Central.

12-hundred students at Bay City Western and 150 at Bay City Eastern are back for in-person learning.

Superintendent Dr. Steve Bigelow said some of the changes they will see are staggered classroom changes so fewer students are in the hallways.

Students won’t be able to gather with friends to keep with social distancing protocols.

They will be required to masks.

There will be one way through the hallways and specific entrance and exits through the building.

There will also be handwashing breaks.

Bigelow said there are still about 20-percent of students who have opted to continue with virtual learning- subject to change as the state continues to address the pandemic to stop the spread of the virus.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Flood debris cleanup underway in Sanford

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
The Four Lakes Task Force is starting to remove the debris pile at the Sanford Dam.

News

Mid-Michigan healthcare expert addresses climbing coronavirus numbers, misinformation

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Charlie Tinker
What, if anything can be gleaned from Michigan’s recent increases and should locals be concerned? There is no hard-and-fast answer, according to an expert in the field, who says the state's strategy appears to be working, but cautions it's too soon for the public to let its guard down.

News

“Enough is Enough”: Flint crime proposal targets certain liquor, convenience stores

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 10:45 PM EDT
|
By Charlie Tinker
Flint City Councilman Maurice Davis says gas stations, liquor stores, and convenience stores that allow loitering, drug use, and other bad behavior are a drain on resources Flint simply doesn’t have. He wants them to clean it up or close earlier.

News

Bay City restaurants set to keep outdoor dining options in place through winter

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 9:06 PM EDT
|
By Charlie Tinker
Outdoor dining has improved the odds for the state’s struggling restaurants, but with the first snowfall already in the books for parts of Michigan, what comes next?

Latest News

News

“This is a crisis”: Gladwin Co. well problems mount in aftermath of May floods

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 11:23 PM EDT
|
By Charlie Tinker
In the wake of the flooding and a draw-down to save the remaining dams, the county is staring down a sinking water table and hundreds of wells with major problems, even affecting two local fire departments in Billings and Secord Township, both of which had to drill new wells to meet their needs.

News

New Saginaw County Animal Control site gets final approval

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 10:57 PM EDT
|
By Charlie Tinker
This week, the project--which has spent the last two years in its initial planning phases--took a massive step forward, with Kochville Township now officially named the shelter’s new home.

Home

Saginaw man faces open murder charges for deadly shooting of neighbor

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:35 PM EDT
|
By Cheri Hardmon
36-year old Calvin Joshua is accused of shooting and killing his neighbor, 48 year old Stacy Johnson outside of his Saginaw home.

Home

Bay City Public Schools students back in school for in-person learning

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:36 PM EDT
|
By Cheri Hardmon
Grades kindergarten through 8th grade were back in school Monday. 9th through 12th grade will be added to the school day starting next Monday.

Home

Lawmakers differ on whether they should have received warning of kidnapping plot

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:55 PM EDT
|
By Cheri Hardmon
Green is not alone in his frustration, over the weekend State House Speaker Lee Chatfield (R) penned an open letter to the Governor on Twitter, asking, quote “Why weren’t we warned of the plot to take hostages at the Capital? The plot by these terrorists was against us too.”

News

Police: Karl Marker’s vehicle found in Northern Michigan, unidentified body found nearby

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 12:01 AM EDT
|
By Charlie Tinker
Michigan State Police confirms it recovered a vehicle belonging to 87-year-old Karl Marker, who went missing last month, in addition to an unidentified body nearby.