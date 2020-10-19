More students return to school for in-person learning at Bay City Public Schools

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) (10/19/2020)-For the first time since March, the halls at Bay City Central High School are once again occupied by students hurrying off to make it to class-- but it’s a much difference experience than the last time students were in the building due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A thousand 9th thru 12th grade students at Bay City Central.

12-hundred students at Bay City Western and 150 at Bay City Eastern are back for in-person learning.

Superintendent Dr. Steve Bigelow said some of the changes they will see are staggered classroom changes so fewer students are in the hallways.

Students won’t be able to gather with friends to keep with social distancing protocols.

They will be required to masks.

There will be one way through the hallways and specific entrance and exits through the building.

There will also be handwashing breaks.

Bigelow said there are still about 20-percent of students who have opted to continue with virtual learning- subject to change as the state continues to address the pandemic to stop the spread of the virus.

