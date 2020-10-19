Advertisement

Reward offered after theft of tools from Consumers Energy facility

This blurry surveillance image from a Consumers Energy facility in Beaverton shows the pickup truck involved in a theft on Sept. 22, 2020.
This blurry surveillance image from a Consumers Energy facility in Beaverton shows the pickup truck involved in a theft on Sept. 22, 2020.(source: Crime Stoppers)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAVERTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Consumers Energy and Crime Stoppers are offering a reward for information on whoever broke into the utility’s Beaverton facility nearly a month ago and stole a large amount of tools.

The break-in happened sometime between 3:15 and 6:30 a.m. Sept. 22. The suspects gained access to several vehicles and trailers on the property to steal tools and equipment, according to Crime Stoppers of Gladwin County.

The suspect was driving a dark-colored extended cab pickup truck with a large white utility box on the back, which was captured in a blurry surveillance photo. The box has two doors in the back that open when the tailgate is off.

Anyone with information on the theft should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL. Consumers and Crime Stoppers are offering up to $2,000 leading to whoever is responsible for the theft.

