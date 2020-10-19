Shiawassee County school districts dealing with enrollment declines

CORUNNA, Mich. (WJRT) - School districts in Shiawassee County are seeing a decline in enrollment from last spring.

That is leading to lighter budgets based on Michigan’s public school fund formula. This school year, each student is worth about $8,000 in revenue for their schools, so a loss of students means a loss of revenue for districts.

The Michigan Department of Education bases enrollment figures on a fall count, which comprises 90% in a weighted average, and a spring count that weighs 10% in the average. Schools receive their funding based 75% on last year’s enrollment and 25% on this year’s enrollment to soften the blow of the coronavirus pandemic.

Owosso Public Schools reported a loss of 21 students this fall compared to last spring’s count while Ovid-Elsie Area Schools are down 60 students from the spring. Corunna Public Schools reported the biggest enrollment decline at 145 students.

