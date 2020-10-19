Advertisement

Shiawassee County school districts dealing with enrollment declines

By Mark Bullion
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORUNNA, Mich. (WJRT) - School districts in Shiawassee County are seeing a decline in enrollment from last spring.

That is leading to lighter budgets based on Michigan’s public school fund formula. This school year, each student is worth about $8,000 in revenue for their schools, so a loss of students means a loss of revenue for districts.

The Michigan Department of Education bases enrollment figures on a fall count, which comprises 90% in a weighted average, and a spring count that weighs 10% in the average. Schools receive their funding based 75% on last year’s enrollment and 25% on this year’s enrollment to soften the blow of the coronavirus pandemic.

Owosso Public Schools reported a loss of 21 students this fall compared to last spring’s count while Ovid-Elsie Area Schools are down 60 students from the spring. Corunna Public Schools reported the biggest enrollment decline at 145 students.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Education

Superintendent: 33% of Ovid-Elsie students are failing, partially due to virtual classes

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 4:51 PM EDT
|
By Mark Bullion
Superintendent Ryan Cunningham said last week the failure rate is the highest he as ever seen at 33%, but he said on Friday that number has dropped a little bit.

Education

Whitmer signs bill to prevent suicides among middle, high school students

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 3:58 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The bill requires all schools that provide ID cards for students in sixth through 12th grades to print a 24-hour crisis suicide prevention hotline on the back.

Education

Swartz Creek High School closing for a week, moving to online learning

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 6:56 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The closure will last from Oct. 13 to 19 and students can return to in-person learning on Oct. 20.

Home

Bay City Public Schools students back in school for in-person learning

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:36 PM EDT
|
By Cheri Hardmon
Grades kindergarten through 8th grade were back in school Monday. 9th through 12th grade will be added to the school day starting next Monday.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Central Michigan University reports uptick in coronavirus cases on campus

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:14 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The university reported 54 new cases of the COVID-19 on campus from Oct. 5 to 11.

Education

Michigan students may not have snow days amid pandemic

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 10:48 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Snow days may no longer be needed for school districts across Michigan as many students are learning online amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus

Bay City parent says school won’t let her disabled son return to school without COVID-19 test

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:56 PM EDT
|
By Cheri Hardmon
Elizabeth Weaver says her son’s ongoing health issues mirror symptoms of the coronavirus. And despite knowing this - Bay Arenac ISD won’t allow him to attend in-person learning.

Back To School

Flint Community Schools prepare for critical student count day

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 7:24 PM EDT
|
By Dawn Jones
In the age of COVID-19 -- with many students at home instead of classrooms -- this year’s count will be a very different.

Education

Alma College offering micro-internships during the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 7:13 PM EDT
|
By Colton Cichoracki
With many companies canceling internship programs due to the coronavirus pandemic, Alma College is offering micro-internships to help students gain experience.

Coronavirus

Michigan requires schools to issue notification of coronavirus cases

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 2:38 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Beginning Oct. 12, schools must post notices about coronavirus cases in a “highly visible” location on their website within 24 hours.