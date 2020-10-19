Advertisement

Sunshine & Cool Monday Afternoon

Temps In The 40s.
By Brad Sugden
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - With a high pressure system to the west and a stationary front to the south, we’ll see some sun from time to time, but also keep around the chance for spotty showers with more clouds into the afternoon. It’ll be chilly today with highs in the mid to upper 40s! Winds will be light and northerly and remain that way overnight.

Tonight’s temps drop into the lower and middle 30s! You might see some wintry mix and flurries in the northern lower as temps fall and we continue to see scattered showers. Precipitation will end late tonight with clouds breaking up a bit into tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow brings highs near 50 with winds at 5-10mph shifting from the N to the E. Clouds return for Tuesday afternoon with more widespread rain overnight into Wednesday morning.

We’re warmer to end the week!

