Video, other evidence released in alleged governor kidnapping plot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WJRT) - New video showing the plotters in the alleged plan to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer indicates this is more than just a bunch of guys using “loose talk,” as their attorneys claim.

The footage was released by federal prosecutors following the preliminary hearing last week of six men facing federal charges in the case.

There is video evidence in the alleged plot to kidnap Whitmer. In one video, some of the suspects can be seen doing training with weapons as they jump out of a vehicle and start firing their large rifles at a target of some type.

One of the men seen in the video is Brandon Caserta, who can also be heard in another piece of released video, apparently saying what he would do if police get in his way.

“If this whole thing starts to happen I am telling you what dude, I am taking out as many of those *@&^#* as I can, every single one,” he can be heard saying.

Pictures were also released, showing one of the men doing surveillance near a lake, most likely near Whitmer’s vacation home, where the alleged plan to kidnap her was to take place.

Investigators say the man who was the ringleader, Adam Fox, is seen in one photo apparently making a hand-drawn map of the lake near Whitmer’s vacation home and listing the mileage of the nearest police departments and the estimated response times.

In another video, Fox can be seen with a Taser, but its not clear if that’s the 800,000 volt Taser the men were allegedly planning to use on Whitmer during the kidnapping.

Text messages were released, including one where Daniel Harris is accused of suggesting to just shoot and kill Whitmer. Caserta is also heard making more threats for anyone trying to stop them.

“You either to tell them to go right now or else they are going to die, period, that’s what its going to be dude, because they are the enemy, period," Caserta is heard saying.

The six men facing federal conspiracy to commit kidnapping charges are being held without bond, and eight other men face state charges in the alleged plot.

