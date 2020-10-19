Advertisement

Woman found alive at funeral home dies at Detroit hospital

Southfield, Mich., Fire Chief Johnny Menifee holds a news conference on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Southfield, Mich., in response to questions about a woman, Timesha Beauchamp, who was found alive at a funeral home. A Southfield emergency medical crew said there were no signs of life when they were called to Beauchamp's home on Aug. 23, 2020.
Southfield, Mich., Fire Chief Johnny Menifee holds a news conference on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Southfield, Mich., in response to questions about a woman, Timesha Beauchamp, who was found alive at a funeral home. A Southfield emergency medical crew said there were no signs of life when they were called to Beauchamp's home on Aug. 23, 2020.(AP Photo/Ed White)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — A 20-year-old suburban Detroit woman who was declared dead only to be found alive at a funeral home in August has died at Children’s Hospital in Detroit.

Attorney Geoffrey Fieger says Timesha Beauchamp died Sunday.

Beauchamp’s family called 911 on Aug. 23 because she appeared to be struggling to breathe.

A doctor who didn’t attend the scene pronounced Beauchamp deceased after one of the first responders reported by telephone that she had been unresponsive for 30 minutes and showed no signs of life.

The state says funeral home staff saw Beauchamp’s chest moving when they went to her Southfield home.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

6 Russian military officers charged in vast hacking campaign

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Six current and former Russian military officers sought to disrupt through computer hacking the French election, the Winter Olympics and U.S. hospitals and businesses, according to a Justice Department indictment unsealed Monday.

News

‘Buddy Boy’ providing hope for cancer patients 2 years after his death

Updated: 26 minutes ago
It's been two years since Braden ‘Buddy’ Miller, a beloved New Lothrop 9-year-old, passed away after a hard-fought battle with DIPG.

News

Flood debris cleanup underway in Sanford

Updated: 27 minutes ago

National Politics

Judge puts Wisconsin capacity limit order back into effect

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Wisconsin last week set new daily records for positive coronavirus cases, deaths and hospitalizations.

Latest News

National

Toobin suspended by the New Yorker, steps away from CNN

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Vice reported earlier Monday that Toobin had exposed himself during a Zoom meeting.

National

John Oliver now has a sewage plant named after him

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Danbury’s City Council voted earlier this month to rename the sewage plant “The John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant,” following a tongue-in-cheek battle that began with an expletive-filled rant against the city on HBO’s “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” in August.

News

64-year-old dies after accident at Michigan Sugar facility in Huron County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Huron county Sheriff’s Office responded to the facility on Limerick Road in Meade Township around 9:50 p.m.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreaks reported at 4 Mid-Michigan schools

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Health officials reported coronavirus outbreaks at four more Mid-Michigan schools on Monday, including two in Genesee County.

National Politics

Trump says Sudan will be removed from terrorism list

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The decision Monday was contingent on Sudan following through on its agreement to pay $335 million to U.S. terror victims and families.

National

Woman missing for 2 weeks found safe in Zion National Park

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Park officials said 38-year-old Holly Suzanne Courtier was found Sunday by search and rescue crews after park rangers received a tip that she was seen in the park.