4 injured in a pair of crashes on U.S. 10 in Midland

Crews clean up a load of scrap that spilled when a semi truck tipped over on U.S. 10 in Midland.
Crews clean up a load of scrap that spilled when a semi truck tipped over on U.S. 10 in Midland.(source: WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Four people suffered non-life-threatening injuries after separate crashes on both sides of U.S. 10 in Midland early Tuesday morning.

The first crash was reported around 6:15 a.m. on the westbound lanes of U.S. 10 between Eastman and Stark roads. Two vehicles collided and a semi truck hauling a load of scrap rolled onto its side after the driver took evasive action to avoid them.

The Midland Police Department says two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

Moments later, a Good Samaritan traveling east on U.S. 10 pulled onto the shoulder to help the people involved in the westbound crash. Another driver hit the Good Samaritan’s vehicle from behind and triggered a five-vehicle chain reaction crash, police say.

Two more people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the eastbound crash.

The eastbound lanes reopened Tuesday morning but the westbound lanes remained closed between Eastman and Stark roads while crews cleaned up the load of scrap that spilled. Heavy equipment and several large dumpsters were on the freeway for the cleanup.

Police expect the westbound lanes to reopen sometime early Tuesday afternoon.

