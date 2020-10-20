Bay County concerned over COVID-19 uptick, first confirmed flu case

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Bay County is seeing a rise in coronavirus cases over the last few weeks.

And now the county also has its first confirmed flu case.

The Michigan National Guard has been doing free COVID-19 testing at Delta College this month to help the county increase its testing capacity.

More testing was to take place this Friday

“That’s been cancelled, and its been cancelled because there is a positive case among the National Guard, it can hit anybody,” says Bay County Public Health Officer Joel Strasz.

That’s right, the Michigan National Guard has cancelled Friday’s free COVID-19 tests at Delta College because there has been at least one positive case within the group that was to perform the testing.

“We are seeing more and more confirmed cases in Bay County everyday, and I don’t think its going to slow down anytime soon,” says Strasz.

While some might say that’s because there is more testing in the county, Strasz is concerned because the county’s percentage of tests coming back positive is going up.

“That number has increased in the last three weeks, we were below two percent in Bay County, now we are just a little above five percent,” he says.

And now, the county has learned an Influenza B case has been confirmed by McLaren Bay Region, which appears to be the first hospitalization for the flu in the county this season.

“Its one more thing to take into consideration, that this is cold and flu season, and you can get the flu and COVID-19 at the same time,” says Strasz.

Strasz is urging the public to continue to wear masks, social distance, wash your hands, all those things we’ve been asked to do for several months.

“We need to do everything that we possibly can to stop the spread of the virus, and if we don’t, if we let our guard down, its going to have catastrophic circumstances,” he says.

