Big Ten Conference mayors make COVID-19 requests from conference

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Eleven mayors from Big Ten Conference cities are making some COVID-19-related requests just three days away from the start of the football season.

“If you have a situation where there’s a surge in cases in the community where the football game is going to be held, and as we know these football games are going to lead to increased activity, it might not be safe to hold it there," said East Lansing Mayor Aaron Stephens.

Stephens, along with Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor and Lansing Mayor Andy Schor, are among city leaders who want to be as prepared as possible for what might come.

In a letter to the conference, the mayors ask for a metric system to be developed in coordination with local and county health officials.

That metric system would define the population positivity rate at which it is no longer safe to hold a game.

The mayors also want the game times and schedules as early as possible.

“Also, knowing and understanding we would like to see little to no games that are in the late afternoon or evening. Those times are always associated with increased activity in our communities," Stephens said.

Stephens says he believes the season will be a “good distraction” with all that’s happening now and an economic boost, but these measures will help keep people safe.

You can read the letter from the mayors here.

