Blood from sickest COVID-19 patients makes best plasma therapy treatment

(CNN) - Blood taken from the sickest COVID-19 patients may make for the most effective convalescent plasma therapy treatment.

A new study from Johns Hopkins indicates that the age and gender of blood donors seems to make a difference as well.

Researchers have been using plasma, the antibodies in donor blood from recovered coronavirus patients, to treat COVID-19.

Now they know that the sicker a patient is with the virus, the stronger the antibody response seems to be.

The study found that older men who were hospitalized with coronavirus were among the strongest candidates for plasma donation.

The authors are hoping this new understanding that not all convalescent donations have equal therapeutic strength will make a difference.

Researchers have also found that inexpensive commercial test kits can help identify plasma with the strongest virus-fighting antibodies.

