Clouds Tuesday Afternoon, Evening Rain

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - High pressure to the west today will help to break up some of our clouds before our next low pressure system moves in tonight, bringing back the clouds and rain.

Today we’ll have some sun, some clouds, and a wind at 5-10mph shifting from the north to the east. Highs will be around 50 degrees.

Temps will briefly dip to the mid 40s around 10/11pm, then rise into tomorrow morning – many will be in the lower 50s for the Wednesday morning commute! Highs Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Clouds take over later tonight with showers moving in. You may hear a couple of rumbles of thunder but we aren’t expecting anything severe. For the most part, rain ends before the morning commute tomorrow. We’ll see sunshine for Wednesday afternoon before rain returns for Thursday morning.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.