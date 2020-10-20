Advertisement

Cough keeps Melania Trump off campaign trail

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) – Melania Trump’s return to the campaign trail will have to wait.

Her chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, said Tuesday that Mrs. Trump continues to feel better every day following her recent recovery from COVID-19, but has a lingering cough.

Grisham says the first lady has decided not to accompany President Donald Trump to a campaign rally Tuesday evening in Erie, Pennsylvania, out of an abundance of caution.

Mrs. Trump’s last public appearance was during the Sept. 29 presidential debate in Ohio. She and the Republican president received their positive test results in early October.

The first lady announced last week that she had recovered.

