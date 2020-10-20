Advertisement

Fixing, fusing, or replacing an ankle

Healthsource WJRT
Healthsource WJRT(WJRT)
By Christina Burkhart
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

For people with ankle arthritis, every step can be a struggle. When medication and bracing don’t bring relief, patients may look for surgical options. Who should consider fusion and which patients are good candidates for total ankle replacement?

Tina Burd, a long-time fitness instructor, teaches spin to serious athletes. But for most of her adult life, Burd has had crippling pain in her left ankle.

“Because there’s no cartilage in the ankle joint, basically, I was bone-on-bone,” explained Burd.

She’s worn braces and boots, done therapy and visited countless orthopedic doctors.

“I’ll be honest, I seriously asked a couple doctors and contemplated amputation,” said Burd.

Lew Schon, MD, is not only an accomplished keyboard player, but an orthopedic specialist at the Institute of Foot and Ankle Surgery, Mercy, using skilled hands to perform delicate foot and ankle surgeries.

When medication and injections fail to relieve pain, patients can either fuse the ankle joint, or replace it. For patients with a history of infection or bone disease, fusing or welding together the two bones that make the joint, might be the best option.

“Get rid of the joint, stop the motion. Stop the pain,” shared Dr. Schon.

But fusing prevents the back and forth flexing motion, so Burd resisted. Five years ago, Dr. Schon replaced the joint.

“The ankle replacement allows us to remove the diseased cartilage and bone, realign the ankle and replace the surfaces with metal and plastic,” said Dr. Schon.

With the replacement Burd can do everything she wants to do, except run. She and her pup choose to walk instead.

Because of the risk of joint replacement parts wearing out, replacement has often been reserved for healthy patients in their sixties or seventies. But with the replacement system in Burd’s ankle, the plastic parts can be changed if they wear down, without the need to remove the entire replacement.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Letters against depression

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 8:18 AM EDT
|
By Christina Burkhart
The uncertainty of the pandemic, job loss, isolation, being overworked … all of these are contributing to the increase of people feeling depressed, lonely, and mentally unstable. But for thousands of people around the world, a simple act of kindness is helping them pull through.

Health

Augmented reality aids in spinal surgery

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:52 AM EDT
|
By Christina Burkhart
Now there’s a new FDA-approved augmented reality device that’s helping surgeons have a more accurate and faster surgery—translating to a better recovery for patients.

Health

Whitmer asks for extension of health insurance sign-ups due to coronavirus

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:25 PM EDT
|
By Elisse Ramey
Whitmer also is calling for an open enrollment extension through the end of January.

State

Whitmer announces $2.5 million partnership for breast cancer screening

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 11:33 AM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Michigan is joining a three-year, $2.5 million partnership to expand breast cancer screening around the state.

Latest News

Health

Fighting the fear of breast cancer recurrence

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 10:40 AM EDT
|
By Christina Burkhart
Three point-eight million women in the U.S. are breast cancer survivors. They’ve either heard the words, “You are cured”, or they are still being monitored and treated for the disease. But for many women, there’s overwhelming fear the disease will come back. Now, researchers are working to determine the best way to help survivors face those fears.

Health

Relieving knee pain using stem cells

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 9:59 AM EDT
|
By Christina Burkhart
It’s a never-ending pain, sometimes dull, sometimes sharp, accompanied by stiffness and loss of mobility. Fourteen million people suffer from arthritis in the knee. New numbers show that one out of 12 adults over the age of 25 will have a knee replacement sometime during their lifetime. But one new treatment is hoping to delay a replacement and take the pain away.

Health

Healing a baby inside the womb

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 11:02 AM EDT
|
By Christina Burkhart
One family didn’t even know they carried a problematic gene until an ultrasound revealed it in their unborn baby. They were given little hope their little girl would survive, but through strong faith and the help of a team of medical experts, she is thriving today.

Health

Recognizing the subtle signs of heart failure

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 9:49 AM EDT
|
By Christina Burkhart
Unlike a heart attack that hits fast and hard, heart failure can be a gradual process. Before you realize what’s happening, a lot of damage can be done. Ivanhoe explains some signs and symptoms of heart failure that you could be dangerously mistaking for something else.

Health

Using virtual reality to improve flu vaccine rates

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 11:20 AM EDT
|
By Christina Burkhart
According to the CDC, less than half of adults over 18 get a flu shot every year. Now, there is a virtual reality program that shows you what could happen if you skip the flu vaccine.

Health

Finding the best patients for hot chemo

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:38 AM EDT
|
By Christina Burkhart
HIPEC, or hot chemo, is a treatment for advanced abdominal cancers. It’s a life-saving option for some patients, but in others, doctors have to stop surgery because of complications. Researchers are now working to determine which patients may be at a higher risk of an aborted procedure.