Advertisement

General Motors announces new investment in Flint Assembly plant

$32 million will provide for continued production of heavy-duty pickup trucks
GM's Flint assembly plant.
GM's Flint assembly plant.(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - General Motors is investing $32 million in the Flint Assembly plant as part of a $2 billion plan for North American manufacturing.

The investment in Flint Assembly announced Tuesday will provide for continued production of heavy-duty Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickup trucks, which GM says gained significant market share in the U.S. and Canada.

GM’s Lansing Delta Township Assembly will receive the largest investment in Michigan. More than $100 million is being spent to move production of the next generation GMC Acadia to the plant located just outside Lansing.

Another $17 million is going to a plant in Romulus, which makes a 10-speed transmission for full-size pickup trucks and SUVs. The plant will receive more automation and increase production capacity.

GM’s Orion Assembly and Brownstown Township will receive a combined $4.2 million for production of the Cruise AV test vehicle.

The Spring Hill Manufacturing complex in Tennessee is receiving a bulk of GM’s new investments in North American manufacturing. The automaker plans to spend $2 billion to begin building fully electric automobiles, including the new Cadillac LYRIQ.

Spring Hill’s paint and body shops will receive significant expansions while the complex’s general manufacturing area will receive all new equipment.

Work on the Tennessee project will begin immediately while timetables for the other Michigan investments were not announced Tuesday.

“We are committed to investing in the U.S., our employees and our communities,” said GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra. “These investments underscore the success of our vehicles today, and our vision of an all-electric future.”

GM already is investing $2.2 billion at the Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant to begin building an all new GMC Hummer electric pickup truck. Now dubbed Factory ZERO, the plant will begin production in late 2021 with about 2,200 employees.

“This is good news for Michigan families and hardworking UAW workers, providing critical momentum to our economic recovery across the state,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said of the $150 million investment in Michigan.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Michigan Republicans detail new plan to manage COVID-19 restrictions

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The plan would use scientific data to guide decisions for county-specific restrictions based on levels of COVID-19 activity, testing capacity and hospitals' ability to treat patients.

News

4 injured in a pair of crashes on U.S. 10 in Midland

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Two vehicles collided and a semi truck hauling a load of scrap rolled onto its side after the driver took evasive action to avoid them.

News

Moped dispute escalates into shooting, leaving man in critical condition

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
A 21-year-old man was rushed to Hurley Medical Center and listed in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds.

News

New deputy in town -- to protect Genesee & Shiawassee County children

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Angie Hendershot
Deputy Victor E. Voice sworn in to help protect Genesee and Shiawassee Co children

Latest News

News

Lt. Gov. Gilchrist weighs in on political climate, pandemic

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Regan Blissett
Lieutenant Governor Gilchrist also commenting on the ongoing back and fourth between President Donald Trump and Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

News

Century-old coal mine under Flint street causes delay with road project

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Mark Bullion
Digging began on the What Cheer No. 2 mine in 1912.

Back To School

Shiawassee County school districts dealing with enrollment declines

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Mark Bullion
This school year, each student is worth about $8,000 in revenue for their schools, so a loss of students means a loss of revenue for districts.

News

Century-old mining project slows down work on Flint street

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

Shiawassee County school districts see enrollment drop

Updated: 18 hours ago

News

‘Buddy Boy’ providing hope for cancer patients 2 years after his death

Updated: 19 hours ago
It's been two years since Braden ‘Buddy’ Miller, a beloved New Lothrop 9-year-old, passed away after a hard-fought battle with DIPG.