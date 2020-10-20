General Motors announces new investment in Flint Assembly plant

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - General Motors is investing $32 million in the Flint Assembly plant as part of a $2 billion plan for North American manufacturing.

The investment in Flint Assembly announced Tuesday will provide for continued production of heavy-duty Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickup trucks, which GM says gained significant market share in the U.S. and Canada.

GM’s Lansing Delta Township Assembly will receive the largest investment in Michigan. More than $100 million is being spent to move production of the next generation GMC Acadia to the plant located just outside Lansing.

Another $17 million is going to a plant in Romulus, which makes a 10-speed transmission for full-size pickup trucks and SUVs. The plant will receive more automation and increase production capacity.

GM’s Orion Assembly and Brownstown Township will receive a combined $4.2 million for production of the Cruise AV test vehicle.

The Spring Hill Manufacturing complex in Tennessee is receiving a bulk of GM’s new investments in North American manufacturing. The automaker plans to spend $2 billion to begin building fully electric automobiles, including the new Cadillac LYRIQ.

Spring Hill’s paint and body shops will receive significant expansions while the complex’s general manufacturing area will receive all new equipment.

Work on the Tennessee project will begin immediately while timetables for the other Michigan investments were not announced Tuesday.

“We are committed to investing in the U.S., our employees and our communities,” said GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra. “These investments underscore the success of our vehicles today, and our vision of an all-electric future.”

GM already is investing $2.2 billion at the Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant to begin building an all new GMC Hummer electric pickup truck. Now dubbed Factory ZERO, the plant will begin production in late 2021 with about 2,200 employees.

“This is good news for Michigan families and hardworking UAW workers, providing critical momentum to our economic recovery across the state,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said of the $150 million investment in Michigan.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.