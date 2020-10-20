Huron County man accused of setting his house on fire, fleeing into wooded area

HURON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested a Huron County man after he allegedly set his house on fire and ran into a wooded area Tuesday morning.

The 29-year-old girlfriend of the suspect reported the fire around 9:30 a.m. at the residence they share in the 100 block of West Filion Road. She suffered minor burns to her hands and a leg before the 35-year-old suspect, according to the Huron County Sheriff’s Office.

Two fire departments extinguished the flames, which likely rendered the rental house a total loss. The 29-year-old declined transport to an area hospital for treatment of her burns after a Huron Central Ambulance crew tended to her at the scene.

The sheriff’s office organized an extensive ground search for the suspect with help from a Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officer. They found the 35-year-old around 11:30 a.m. about a half mile from the fire scene near a wooded area.

Police say he was wet and not dressed appropriately for the chilly weather. After receiving treatment at McLaren Thumb Region hospital in Bad Axe, the suspect was taken to the Huron County Jail and held on a $100,000 cash bond.

The suspect, who was not identified, was awaiting arraignment on arson and possibly other charges Tuesday afternoon.

