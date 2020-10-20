Advertisement

JR’s Tuesday Evening Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Sunshine Early Tuesday gave way to clouds during the afternoon as the next batch of rain advances toward Mid-Michigan.  With the clouds acting as a blanket, and with south to southwesterly winds increasing through the night, temperatures will be steady to slowing rising as the rain falls.  As we head toward dawn Wednesday, the bulk of the rain will already be making a move eastward, out of the ABC12 viewing area.  Rainfall amounts across our area will be on the order of a couple of tenths of an inch.

Lingering clouds Wednesday morning will give way to a decent amount of sunshine for the afternoon.  On brisk west-southerly breezes, high temperatures for the day will range from the 50s up north, to the lower 60s south.  As a warm front moves toward us Thursday, we are sure to pick up some additional rainfall.  Even so, temperatures Thursday will be warmer as highs surround the 60-degree mark.  With southerly winds holding for Thursday night, temperatures will slowly rise through the wee hours of our Friday.

A pretty strong cold front will move across the state Friday.  Ahead of the front, strong southerly winds will drive temperatures through the 60s, and into the lower 70s in some spots.  The warmest temperatures of the day will occur by early afternoon.  As the front moves off to the east, winds will shift to the northwest, and our temperatures will begin to tumble.  As temperatures take their roller coaster ride, more rain looks to be a good bet.  Behind Friday’s showers, temperatures will turn sharply cooler for the weekend. - JR

