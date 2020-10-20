Lt. Gov. Gilchrist weighs in on political climate, pandemic

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (10/19/2020)

Michigan’s Lieutenant Governor made a stop in mid-Michigan today.

Lieutenant Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, visiting Flint City Hall and joining in on a parade encouraging locals to make their voices heard and VOTE.

During a one-on-one interview this afternoon, Lieutenant Governor Gilchrist commented on a number of pressing topics like the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic.

Between yesterday and today in Michigan, the health department confirmed nearly 3,000 new cases.

Gilchrist says until there’s a vaccine, we can’t let our guards down.

“You don’t have an approved vaccine so it is critical that we all continue to take care of one another, Michigan has been a state where people have stepped up in every community to take care of one another, prioritize the most vulnerable communities, communities, and cities like Flint. We have to stay on it. While we are seeing numbers tick up, it’s not like other states. We need to be careful,” said Gilchrist.

Lieutenant Governor Gilchrist also commenting on the ongoing back and fourth between President Donald Trump and Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

During the president’s Muskegon rally over the weekend, the crowd erupted in a “lock her up” chant, referencing Whitmer.

President Trump adding “lock 'em all up” without saying who exactly he meant.

Whitmer, responding on Twitter writing, quote: “This is exactly the rhetoric that has put me, my family, and other government officials' lives in danger while we try to save the lives of our fellow Americans. It needs to stop.”

Lieutenant Governor Gilchrist agrees calling it “disgusting...”

“The President has been irresponsible on every level especially this putting the safety of not only governor Whitmer, but he was encouraging we wanted to overthrow the government in Michigan. I saw two of the men who were apprehended, they were in the Senate chamber that are preside over with semi-automatic weapons I saw that with my own eyes that has no place in the democratic process. And it’s terrible is despicable for the president to encourage that,” said Gilchrist.

Gilchrist went on to say the only thing President Trump is capable of is encouraging failure, division, and death.

He encouraged everyone to make their voices heard and VOTE this November 3rd.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.