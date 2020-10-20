Michigan attorney general warns of package delivery text message scams

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Attorney General’s Office is warning of another uptick in package delivery text message scams circulating around the state.

About 30 people in Michigan have reported receiving text messages since January with package numbers claiming to be from UPS, FedEx, Amazon or the U.S. Postal Service. The messages contain links, which are actually attempts to steal personal information, Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

Clicking on the links can allow scammers to install software on phones or computers that provides them access to personal information. They may also lead consumers to fraudulent websites, where they are enticed into providing passwords, credit card numbers or other sensitive information.

“What we know for certain is that bad actors will stop at nothing to obtain our personal information, and it is important that we all stay on alert,” she said. “If you are expecting a package and you receive a text message from an unrecognizable number, independently verify the origin first. Contact the company you purchased from or the individual who sent you the package."

Earlier versions of the same scam contained a link promising information about a missing package or to claim delivery.

Nessel says anyone who receives a text message from an unfamiliar number about a package should delete it, block the number, do not respond and do not click any links. Call the package delivery service to verify any information using a verified phone number.

