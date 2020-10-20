Michigan reports nearly 1,600 more COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases in Michigan increased by slightly more than the weekend average on Tuesday with nearly 1,600, according to new figures.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,586 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, for a total of 149,392. That is the 12th daily increase of more than 1,000 cases in the first 20 days of October.

State health officials reported 22 more deaths attributed to COVID-19 on Tuesday for a total of 7,053. That is the eighth day in a row with 10 or more coronavirus deaths.

One of the deaths reported Tuesday came after a routine audit of records.

State health officials periodically review death certificates to look for confirmed coronavirus patients. If a patient who died wasn’t already listed in coronavirus death totals, they are added after the review.

The Genesee County Health Department reported its sixth highest daily increase in coronavirus cases on Monday with 84. That came three days after the county’s single-day record of 110 cases on Friday amid a three-week surge in cases.

Genesee County now has seen more than 50 new cases on 17 out of the past 25 days and has a total of 5,126 confirmed cases of the illness.

The Saginaw County Health Department reported its highest daily increase in coronavirus cases on Monday with 81, which is 15 higher than the previous record of 66 set in mid-August. Health officials attribute the growth to people failing to follow basic COVID-19 precautions.

The health department says officials are not aware of any significant localized outbreaks in Saginaw County aside from some relatively small groups of cases tied to schools or businesses.

“We understand that people are anxious to go back to normal life, like before COVID-19, and may be relaxing their safety precautions. But that doesn’t mean the virus has gone away or those at high risk of exposure should be lax,” the Saginaw County Health Department said a statement.

Health officials again urged residents to wear a face covering, wash hands often, practice 6 feet of social distancing and quarantine for 14 days if they are exposed to coronavirus to prevent spreading the illness further.

“We’re coming out of hiding more, leaving our homes for a multitude of essential and non-essential reasons or opening our homes to people we don’t routinely live with, and all this bears risk," the Saginaw County Health Department statement says.

Statewide, coronavirus diagnostic testing topped 50,000 on Monday for the second time on record. The nearly 50,700 tests is the second highest behind Thursday’s record of more than 60,000.

The percentage of positive tests retreated slightly from a five-month high over the weekend to 4.84%, which is down from 6.18% on Sunday. Still, the percentage of positive tests has remained above 4% for 10 out of the past 11 days.

The number of people hospitalized with a confirmed or probable case of coronavirus continued increasing Tuesday, reaching a several month high of 1,177. That is 160 higher that last Thursday’s total of 1,017 and includes 952 patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators increased by 11 over the past four days to 106 on Tuesday while the number of patients in intensive care increased by 36 over that time to 273.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Monday:

Genesee, 5,126 cases and 298 deaths, which is an increase of 74 cases and seven deaths.

Saginaw, 3,260 cases, 144 deaths and 1,893 patients recovered, which is an increase of 25 cases and 12 recoveries.

Arenac, 81 cases, three deaths and 49 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Bay, 1,152 cases, 57 deaths and 935 patients recovered, which is an increase of nine cases, two deaths and six recoveries.

Clare, 200 cases, eight deaths and 83 recoveries, which is an increase of four cases.

Gladwin, 141 cases, two deaths and 73 recoveries, which is no change.

Gratiot, 356 cases and 16 deaths, which is an increase of eight cases.

Huron, 216 cases, five deaths and 173 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Iosco, 224 cases, 14 deaths and 156 recoveries, which is no change.

Isabella, 829 cases, 15 deaths and 548 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases and two recoveries.

Lapeer, 683 cases, 37 deaths and 452 recoveries, which is an increase of eight cases and 10 recoveries.

Midland, 703 cases, 13 deaths and 523 recoveries, which is an increase of six cases.

Ogemaw, 74 cases, five deaths and 42 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.

Oscoda, 35 cases, one death and 22 recoveries, which is no change.

Roscommon, 115 cases, five deaths and 63 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.

Sanilac, 164 cases and six deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

Shiawassee, 599 cases, 32 deaths and 470 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Tuscola, 523 cases, 34 deaths and 392 recoveries, which is an increase of nine cases.

