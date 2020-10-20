Advertisement

Mid-Michigan parents keeping children safe as school-related coronavirus outbreaks continue

On Monday, the state of Michigan announced more than 5,800 new and ongoing outbreaks related to schools
By Michael Nafso
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 3:21 PM EDT
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - (10/19/2020) - Parents across Michigan are bracing themselves for a rough winter.

As the temperature continues dropping, coronavirus cases are picking up.

“It’s flu season now, and germs are going to be spreading even more. It’s scary," parent Jason Forsyth said.

In Mid-Michigan, that means four more schools:

-3 staff cases at Diek Elementary in Swartz Creek

-4 involving staff and students at Jefferson Middle School in Midland

-2 students at Heritage High School in Saginaw

-3 students at Davision Middle School.

“I’m guessing most kids are going to get it at school regardless. They’re going to sneeze in their mask and take it off or remove their mask and then cough," Marc Howard said.

Howard, another Mid-Michigan parent, says he trusts Davison’s plan to keep his kids safe, but he decided to opt them out of in-person learning, saying the virus isn’t the only disruption to learning inside the classroom.

“I’m more wanting them to stay out of school because I don’t think they need to deal with the extra protocol. I don’t think they need to deal with having a mask on all day," Howard said.

Of the nearly 6,000 school-related cases, the overwhelming majority, more than 90 percent, are linked to college campuses.

The others, 445 cases, are K-12 clusters.

“I feel like man you can get man you can get it anywhere, you know? I feel like with them being home, that’s just one of the precautions we took," Forsyth said.

Forsyth says Davison is doing a good job following protocol, but virtual learning fit best for his family.

He says it’s about keeping them safe outside of school too.

“When we go to the grocery store or anything else, we try to not take the kids or we try to keep them as far away from everything as possible I think," Forsyth said.

The state updates its school-related outbreaks each Monday around 3:00 p.m.

The latest can be found by clicking here.

