Advertisement

Moped dispute escalates into shooting, leaving man in critical condition

The Flint Police Department
The Flint Police Department((source: WJRT))
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a dispute over a moped escalated into a shooting in Flint.

The Flint Police Department responded to the 400 block of West Witherbee Avenue after receiving reports that someone had been shot. A 21-year-old man was rushed to Hurley Medical Center and listed in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators say an altercation broke out over a moped before the shooting. No suspect information was released Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information on the incident should call Flint police at 810-237-6947 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Michigan Republicans detail new plan to manage COVID-19 restrictions

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The plan would use scientific data to guide decisions for county-specific restrictions based on levels of COVID-19 activity, testing capacity and hospitals' ability to treat patients.

News

4 injured in a pair of crashes on U.S. 10 in Midland

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Two vehicles collided and a semi truck hauling a load of scrap rolled onto its side after the driver took evasive action to avoid them.

News

General Motors announces new investment in Flint Assembly plant

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The investment in Flint Assembly announced Tuesday will provide for continued production of heavy-duty Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickup trucks.

News

New deputy in town -- to protect Genesee & Shiawassee County children

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Angie Hendershot
Deputy Victor E. Voice sworn in to help protect Genesee and Shiawassee Co children

Latest News

News

Lt. Gov. Gilchrist weighs in on political climate, pandemic

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Regan Blissett
Lieutenant Governor Gilchrist also commenting on the ongoing back and fourth between President Donald Trump and Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

News

Century-old coal mine under Flint street causes delay with road project

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Mark Bullion
Digging began on the What Cheer No. 2 mine in 1912.

Back To School

Shiawassee County school districts dealing with enrollment declines

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Mark Bullion
This school year, each student is worth about $8,000 in revenue for their schools, so a loss of students means a loss of revenue for districts.

News

Century-old mining project slows down work on Flint street

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

Shiawassee County school districts see enrollment drop

Updated: 18 hours ago

News

‘Buddy Boy’ providing hope for cancer patients 2 years after his death

Updated: 19 hours ago
It's been two years since Braden ‘Buddy’ Miller, a beloved New Lothrop 9-year-old, passed away after a hard-fought battle with DIPG.