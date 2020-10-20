Moped dispute escalates into shooting, leaving man in critical condition

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a dispute over a moped escalated into a shooting in Flint.

The Flint Police Department responded to the 400 block of West Witherbee Avenue after receiving reports that someone had been shot. A 21-year-old man was rushed to Hurley Medical Center and listed in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators say an altercation broke out over a moped before the shooting. No suspect information was released Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information on the incident should call Flint police at 810-237-6947 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

