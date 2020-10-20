Advertisement

New deputy in town -- to protect Genesee & Shiawassee County children

Deputy Victor E. Voice will be used in therapy to help children share stories of abuse and neglect
By Angie Hendershot
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 12:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -There’s a new deputy in town, sworn in Monday afternoon, to help protect Genesee and Shiawassee County’s children at their most vulnerable.

He’s sure to stand out on the force with his cheerful disposition - but his job couldn’t be more serious.

Voices for Children is the place...where children facing the unthinkable come...and find comfort...strength. Here, incredible counselors use colorful puppets to help children feel comfortable and safe to tell stories of abuse and neglect.

Meet Victor E. Voice, a hero dedicated to helping children find their voice in the scariest times.

Deputy V will join 50 puppets for therapy, thanks to board member Cheryl Sclater from ELGA Credit Union.

She heard the center’s former police puppet was so well loved that it was time to retire it.

So, she found a custom puppet maker who created Deputy Victor E Voice. Sclater connected with him, told him the story about Voices for Children and he said he wanted to donate the police officer puppet to the center.

A generous gift from Italy that will not only brighten up some pretty dark times, but Deputy V actually has a serious role at Voices for Children.

His presence could help lead to prosecutions that could save countless lives.

You can find out more about voices for children at https://voicesforchildren.org/ Information about creating your own custom “puppit” can be found at https://www.mypuppit.com/

