Saginaw Township Community Schools delay full reopening due to coronavirus

Middle and high school students will alternate in-person classes through Thanksgiving
Saginaw Township Community Schools.(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Hundreds of students in Saginaw County’s largest school district will continue learning from home part-time after school board members delayed a full reopening for another month.

The Saginaw Township Community Schools board decided Monday evening to keep White Pine Middle School and Heritage High School students on an alternating rotation for in-person classes. A full return to five days of in-person classes initially was planned for next week, but will be delayed.

Middle school and high school students are split into groups with one attending classes in-person and the other learning from home -- then switching the following day. The rotation will continue until after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Kindergarten through fifth-grade students will return to in-person classes five days per week beginning Monday, however.

Monday’s vote came after Superintendent Bruce Martin and a White Pine Middle School student both tested positive for coronavirus. Martin was unable to attend the Monday meeting in person due to his diagnosis.

