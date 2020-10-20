Advertisement

Vice President Mike Pence planning campaign stops in Waterford and Indiana

Make America Great Again rally planned near Oakland County International Airport
VP Mike Pence visits Midwest Manufacturing in Eau Claire, WI
VP Mike Pence visits Midwest Manufacturing in Eau Claire, WI(WEAU)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Vice President Mike Pence is returning to Michigan on Thursday for a Make America Great Again campaign rally in Waterford.

Pence is scheduled to appear at Barnstormers Flight Training at the Oakland County International Airport around 12:30 p.m. He plans to highlight ways he and President Donald Trump have helped Midwestern voters by renegotiating trade deals, cutting taxes and rolling back regulations.

The rally is open to the public beginning at 10:30 a.m. and everyone must be inside by noon. General admission tickets are available on the Trump-Pence campaign website.

Everyone in attendance will receive a temperature check and face mask to wear when they arrive. There will be access to hand sanitizer at the event.

After the Waterford event, Pence is planning to fly south for a similar event in Fort Wayne, Ind., at 4:30 p.m.

Pence was in West Michigan last week for a rally near Grand Rapids on Wednesday while Trump visited the Muskegon area on Saturday.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Poll workers prepare for more tasks, busier Election Day

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ann Pierret
Many offices are still looking for people to step up; but in Genesee County, one clerk's office has been luckier than others.

News

Biden’s wife, Jill Biden, stopping in Saginaw on Tuesday

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 11:24 AM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Jill Biden will take part in three events in Detroit, Madison Heights and Dearborn before traveling to Saginaw for a Vote Now car rally.

State

Michigan lawmaker expects lawsuit over ban on open-carry firearms at polls

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 7:25 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
He accused Benson of “fearmongering to suppress voters” and prevent people from exercising their Second Amendment rights.

News

Michigan court stops 2-week absentee ballot extension

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:59 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The court says any changes must rest with the Legislature, not the judiciary.

Latest News

Politics

Half of people polled agree with Supreme Court ruling limiting Whitmer’s powers

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 12:49 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The poll conducted by EPIC-MRA for ABC12 shows 55% of likely voters gave Whitmer a favorable rating while 38% gave her an unfavorable rating.

Politics

Magic Johnson stumping for Biden and Harris in Michigan this weekend

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:08 AM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Johnson will be in Detroit for a “Shop Talk” roundtable conversation about voting among Black Men.

State

Open-carried firearms banned in Michigan polling places

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:54 AM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The directive from Benson prohibits openly carrying firearms in the polling place, a hallway used by voters or within 100 feet of the building entrance for voters.

Politics

Lara Trump, president’s daughter-in-law, makes campaign stop in Freeland

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 7:15 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Lara Trump spent time in Freeland on Thursday afternoon with senior advisor Katrina Pierson.

Politics

Biden planning 2 campaign stops in Metro Detroit on Friday

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:44 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Former Vice President Joe Biden will be back in the Detroit area on Friday for a pair of campaign stops.

Politics

Poll: Sen. Gary Peters maintains lead over Republican John James

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 4:22 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Several states, including Michigan, have an order on the books requiring masks or face coverings in public.