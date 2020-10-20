Vice President Mike Pence planning campaign stops in Waterford and Indiana

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Vice President Mike Pence is returning to Michigan on Thursday for a Make America Great Again campaign rally in Waterford.

Pence is scheduled to appear at Barnstormers Flight Training at the Oakland County International Airport around 12:30 p.m. He plans to highlight ways he and President Donald Trump have helped Midwestern voters by renegotiating trade deals, cutting taxes and rolling back regulations.

The rally is open to the public beginning at 10:30 a.m. and everyone must be inside by noon. General admission tickets are available on the Trump-Pence campaign website.

Everyone in attendance will receive a temperature check and face mask to wear when they arrive. There will be access to hand sanitizer at the event.

After the Waterford event, Pence is planning to fly south for a similar event in Fort Wayne, Ind., at 4:30 p.m.

Pence was in West Michigan last week for a rally near Grand Rapids on Wednesday while Trump visited the Muskegon area on Saturday.

