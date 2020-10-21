FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - We’ve shown you parents juggling class work at the kitchen table and administrators struggling to find the best way to keep everyone safe.

Now we are taking you to the other side of the computer screen for a teacher’s view of starting the school year during a pandemic - in this diary of a virtual classroom.

The school year started unlike any other at Beecher’s Dailey Elementary and schools across our country.

When the coronavirus pandemic hit in mid-march, class was abruptly dismissed.

Students were sheltering in place and teachers were left scrambling.

Megan McCurry has been teaching for 15 years, but nothing could prepare her for

what this year would bring.

Her day now starts not with a bell, but a zoom call with her third graders

Their only class right now - a virtual one.

The kids miss going to school and seeing their teachers and friends.

Mrs McCurry says she misses the connection that only comes in person.

“It’s really hard too when they have the problems you can’t fix it right then and there and you have to figure out how they learn by looking at a little square of them not by going up and talking to them.”

