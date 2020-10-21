Advertisement

Drier this afternoon

By Christina Burkhart
Oct. 21, 2020
A low pressure system moving through the state will keep us cloudy with a few sprinkles to begin the day. We’ll get some sun for the afternoon as this system exits to the northeast. It’ll be breezy today with winds shifting from the SW to W at 15-20mph, gusting into the mid 20s. Afternoon temps will be in the low to mid 50s.

Tonight we’ll fall to the mid 40s with winds turning light. Clouds make a comeback and we see the arrival of rain by the morning.

Showers, and possible storms, will be associated with a warm front that will lift northward across the state throughout the day. So those north of the bay will hang on to showers longer into the afternoon while those further south will be drier and possibly even see a little sun break through the clouds. Temperatures will be in the lower 50s by the afternoon and continue to warm up through the night into Friday. We’ll hit highs on Thursday near midnight, near 60, then be into the lower 60s by the Friday morning commute.

As the cold front moves through Friday, we’ll bring in more passing showers and storms. Highs will be near 70, especially further south. We then drop to highs in the 40s for the weekend.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

