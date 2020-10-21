Flushing police looking for person of interest in assault case

FLUSHING, Mich. (WJRT) - Police in Flushing are asking for help identifying a person of interest in the assault of a 64-year-old man.

It happened at 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 25 at Duffy’s in downtown Flushing.

Police were called there for a fight and believe the man pictured is one of two men who assaulted the victim. Officers were able to identify the second man, but they are looking for help with this man’s identity.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Flushing Police Department.

